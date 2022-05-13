Nurkovic: Royal AM respond to sensational link with Kaizer Chiefs striker

Kaizer Chiefs star Samir Nurkovic has been tipped to join Royal AM in what would be a stunning move for the Serbian striker at the end of the current campaign.

The experienced frontman's current deal with Amakhosi is set to expire at the end of June this year and he is free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

When contacted for a comment, Royal AM chief executive officer Sinky Mnisi refuted the reports indicating that Nurkovic will join the Durban-based club after signing a pre-contract with them.

"Well, I am the one who signs players at Royal AM. However, I know nothing about this," Mnisi told GOAL.

It is the first time that Nurkovic has been linked with Thwihli Thwahla, who are very ambitious under their flamboyant Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize.

Chiefs are risking losing one of their main strikers on a free transfer as it has been reported that Soweto giants failed to meet a deadline set in exercising an option to extend his contract two months ago.

Al Ahly were previously credited with an interest in the lethal centre forward with his agent Dajan Simac claiming that the Egyptian giants and their head coach Pitso Mosimane are interested in his client earlier this season.

The former Dunajska Streda star stayed put at the Naturena-based giants then, but he will not be short of admirers if he does leave the club as he has proved to be one of the most prolific strikers in the country.

The man nicknamed Kokota has netted 20 goals in 63 starts across all competitions for Chiefs and he was nominated for the 2019/20 PSL Footballer of the Year accolade.