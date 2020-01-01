Nurkovic places Kaizer Chiefs' PSL title bid ahead of personal glory

The Serb is in contention for the PSL Golden Boot with but appears to have removed that from the top of his priority list

forward Samir Nurkovic says the rate at which he was scoring goals is less important than his desire to win the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The 27-year-old has managed 11 goals in 19 league games so far this season, placing himself three goals behind top-scorer Frank Mhango of .

His 11 goals have come from seven games, including a seven-goal blitz in five matches between late October and early December.

That run included a hat-trick against Bloemfontein before he appeared to have lost steam after managing just three goals at the turn of the year, but Nurkovic is not worried about his goal return.

“My goal-scoring ratio is not as important as the title at the end of the season. It is not about myself but about the team as a whole‚” said Nurkovic as per Sowetan Live.

“If I see that a teammate is in a better position then I will pass the ball to them and not be selfish. The ultimate goal is to achieve three points at the end. Yes‚ it will be my first league title.”

The Serb has previously stated his desire to win the 2019/20 Golden Boot. He is Chiefs’ top goal-scorer, followed by Leonardo Castro who has seven league goals and Lebogang Manyama with six.

Chiefs are on top of the PSL standings with four points clear of second-placed who have however played a game less than the leaders.

If the current season resumes, Chiefs will have eight matches to play as they bid for a first league title since 2015.

“Right now we [Chiefs] have to stay mentally strong so that when the league resumes we come back stronger and do our best in the last eight games,” Nurkovic said.

The Soweto giants' title quest faces a serious challenge from Sundowns who appeared relentless in their chase of the leaders prior to the suspension of football.