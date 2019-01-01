Nurkovic lauds Kaizer Chiefs' character and fighting spirit

The 27-year-old scored his first hat-trick in the colours of Amakhosi as they thumped Phunya Sele Sele in Saturday's eight-goal thriller

striker Samir Nurkovic admits his teammates showed character to rally and beat Bloemfontein 5-3 on Saturday night.

The Serbian marksman said the first-half was not as they prepared because they conceded three goals, and looked set to suffer their second league defeat of the season.

"What a game! Once again we showed our character. Okay, [the] first half was not like we expected as we prepared, it was a little bit difficult for us but we fought like always. We continued with the same fighting spirit. We once again showed our fighting character," Nurkovic told SuperSport TV.

"It happened, it happens in football that sometimes you have good days, sometimes you have bad days, unlucky for us we had a bad first half, the coach said a lot of things in the dressing room, we woke up and showed our character and fighting spirit, once again win and we're happy!"

Nurkovic, who won his second successive man of the match award, said every member of the team deserved the accolade for their effort on the night.

"I've said a couple of times, the time is all we need, we train every day together these five months and it is getting better and better from game to game. It's not just me, it's a team effort, teamwork. I think everybody on the pitch deserves this award," he added.

The 27-year-old cautioned that while Chiefs still lead the standings by 10 points, it's still early to start celebrating, and he lauded the club fans for their undying support.

"It's still a lot of games to play, all we need to do is to stay focused and continue with the same spirit, I also want to use this opportunity to thank our fans, like I said a couple of times, the best fans in the world, always when I play in front of them I feel good," Nurkovic concluded.