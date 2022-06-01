New Amakhosi head coach Arthur Zwane has already begun sweeping changes at Naturena as he embarks on a new project

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed decisions they have made on Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama and Daniel Cardoso.

The Soweto giants say they will not be renewing contracts of the quartet whose current deals end on June 30.

“Kaizer Chiefs will not extend Samir Nurkovic’s contract when it expires on 30 June 2022, ending a three-year relationship,” Chiefs announced in a statement.

“The popular Serbian forward began his Chiefs career like a house on fire, scoring 14 goals in his maiden season. We wish Kokota all the best.”

Nurkovic leaves Chiefs after enduring a difficult campaign in the just-ended season plagued by injuries which limited him to 13 Premier Soccer League appearances and scoring just one goal.

Chiefs will also be without Zambian striker Kambole next season.

“Kaizer Chiefs parts ways with Kambole,” the club confirmed.

“Striker Lazalous Kambole, a 2019 acquisition from Zambian side, Zesco United is headed for new pastures after scoring two goals in his 46 appearances for the Glamour Boys. We wish him well in the future.”

This ends a difficult spell for Kambole at Naturena where he struggled for game time during the three years he was at the club.

His attacking counterpart Manyama was always in and out of the team, battling injuries and in the just-ended season managed just 11 appearances in all competitions without a single goal.

“Lebogang Manyama will also be out of contract at the end of June and is free to find a new team,” said Chiefs.

“The attacking midfielder joined Amakhosi in August 2018 from Turkish side Konyaspor and played 95 matches, scoring on 15 occasions. All the best Lebo.”

The signing of centre-back Zitha Kwinika heightened speculation about Cardoso's future at Naturena and the veteran defender has now been released as well.

"Kaizer Chiefs parts ways with Cardoso," announced the club.

"Veteran defender Daniel Cardoso will call time on his Chiefs career with his contract due to expire at month end. The 33-year-old played 185 games in seven seasons and weighed in with 12 goals."

With Chiefs having signed forward Ashley du Preez from Stellenbosch FC, they already have one new striker in the team.

Following the three attackers' departure, it is now to be seen if the Soweto giants will keep Colombian forward Leonardo Castro after he also struggled with injuries and failed to score a single goal in 12 league games.

While Manyama’s next destination is not yet known, Nurkovic has been linked with a move to the ambitious side Royal AM while Kambole is said to be considering returning to Zambia.

Cardoso has confirmed he has been approached by local clubs as well as some abroad.

Royal AM chief executive officer Sinky Mnisi, however, recently watered down rumours that Nurkovic is headed to their club.

“Well, I am the one who signs players at Royal AM. However, I know nothing about this,” Mnisi told GOAL.