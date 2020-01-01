Nurkovic: Kaizer Chiefs dismiss reports linking striker with exit

Amakhosi have no intentions to sell their best marksman from last season despite continued rumours that he could leave the club

have moved swiftly to dismiss media reports that Samir Nurkovic could be sold ahead of the start of the new season.

Unconfirmed reports surfaced on Monday that Pitso Mosimane was interested in luring the Serbian striker to .

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabian outfit Abha FC were rumoured to have tabled an offer for the services of the Amakhosi marksman.

However, the club said no club has come forward to express interest in the 28-year-old.

The Soweto giants further stated that they cannot let go of Nurkovic at this stage, suggesting that any offer for the speedy attacker will be rejected.

This because they are still waiting for the outcome of their appeal for the two-window transfer ban imposed by Fifa.

Amakhosi appeared before the Court of Arbitration for Sport on September 9 but they are yet to receive communication on whether or not their ban will be suspended.

Club comments re: Samir Nurković:



- no club has approached us to negotiate for his services.

- we can’t let go of our top striker at this stage.

- we are not flexible in the market while waiting for CAS outcome.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/L6MbKb7zWt — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 6, 2020