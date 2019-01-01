Kaizer Chiefs can be strong PSL title contenders - Nurkovic

The Serbian forward is confident Amakhosi can challenge for league honours this season but he knows they will have to be consistent to achieve that

striker Samir Nurkovic has admitted he enjoys playing alongside his fellow attackers in the team.

The Serbian marksman has been in scintillating form for Amakhosi this season and he feels it's because he's surrounded by great players such as Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker and Lazarous Kambole.

"I am enjoying every moment - off the pitch and on the pitch - even at training. All of them are great players. I mean Lebogang [Manyama], [Bernard] Parker, [Khama] Billiat and everybody; Kambole also. I've just been here for two months but it's getting better and better," Nurkovic told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked if he strongly believes Chiefs are strong contenders for this season's league title, Nurkovic said: "I think the league has a lot of quality players but if we play as we did in the first four games as a team then we can be very strong [contenders]."

The 27-year-old didn't want to be drawn into how many goals he wants to score for the Soweto giants this season, saying all he wants is to contribute toward the team's success whether by scoring or creating goals.

Nurkovic has a goal and an assist in the four matches he has played since arriving at Naturena.

"Every striker wants to score goals and I'm trying my best in every game. As long as I'm there, playing good and creating the chances. For me, it doesn't matter who scores the goals as long as we have the three goals," added Nurkovic.