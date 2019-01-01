Nurkovic is inspiring other Kaizer Chiefs players - Middendorp

The 27-year-old scored twice against Mamelodi Sundowns to take his tally to four goals this season and his coach is impressed with his contribution

coach Ernst Middendorp strongly believes South African players can learn a lot from Samir Nurkovic.

The Serbian marksman has taken the by storm since his arrival in the off-season with his high work rate and eye for goal.

"His work rate is exceptional and I think this is something that we probably don’t really have in South African soccer," Middendorp told the media.

"(Nurkovic) is prepared all the time to top it up on 100% and I think this is something, here and there, that you can learn."

Middendorp said he, himself, hasn't stopped learning despite being an experienced coach.

"You should always be prepared. Me, every day I’m always prepared at my age to learn," added Middendorp.

"Players should watch what the other player is doing and the influence is not only in his actions, but comes in the direction of teammates.

"He's prepared to cover, to run, to move and other players are getting inspired by this and I think that's a very clear impact he’s giving to the team," concluded the German mentor.

