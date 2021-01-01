Nurkovic: Has he gone off the boil at Kaizer Chiefs?

With Khama Billiat injured and the likes of Lebogang Manyama, Lazarous Kambole and Bernard Parker not scoring goals, the Serbian is crucial

All strikers go through dry patches and that may be the case, although there may also be concerns Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is not in the same kind of form he was just over a month ago.

After several months out injured and then speculation with the player being linked with a move to Al Ahly in Egypt, Nurkovic made his first league showing of the 2020/21 campaign when he came off the bench in the second half of a 0-2 defeat to Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on January 9.

His first start arrived four days later, away at the Kings Park Stadium against AmaZulu. The Serbian led the line superbly and showed Chiefs fans and coach Gavin Hunt what they had been missing. He hustled and he bullied the AmaZulu defenders and he got the only goal in a 1-0 win.



Prior to that, Chiefs had not won in six league games. With Nurkovic in inspirational form, Chiefs went on to beat Cape Town City 2-1 and TTM 3-0 in their next two matches. The Serbian got two assists and had seemingly galvanised the team.

His impact was rewarded with the captaincy, but in the four games as skipper, he’s yet to win after draws against Stellenbosch FC and Baroka FC and 2-1 defeats to both Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay. In the last 360 minutes he’s played, Nurkovic has not registered a single goal involvement.

Article continues below

It could always be a momentary blip in form. Or perhaps opposition coaches are planning better for the burly marksman and are looking to cut out his supply lines? Maybe the lack of confidence in the Amakhosi squad has rubbed off on him?

Whatever it is, when strikers don’t score, the pressure begins to build. Nurkovic will certainly be eyeing the return league game against AmaZulu, this Wednesday night at the FNB Stadium as a chance to get his stats ticking over again.

He did after all average a goal involvement every 89 minutes for Chiefs last season, with his 14 goals and six assists in his 2759 minutes of action for the Glamour Boys.