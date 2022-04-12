Nurkovic happy to have Kaizer Chiefs fans back after 'hard' two years

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Samir Nurkovic has welcomed the return of fans at the FNB Stadium after a two-year absence, stating it was a hard time for the players without the supporters.

Amakhosi will host SuperSport United on Saturday in a Premier Soccer League match, hoping to collect maximum points as they push towards a second-place finish that will guarantee them Caf Champions Legue football next season.

The Serbian further states having their supporters in the stands will be the motivation the players need to push for a positive outcome.

This after the South Africa government recently announced the lifting of restrictions that were put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Fans had been banned from stadiums, but now clubs will have their supporters back.

"I am really happy, it has been a long time since we had them on the stands, two years ago, but we are really happy and looking forward to seeing them on the stands again," Nurkovic said in a press conference.

"We missed having such fantastic support as a club, Kaizer Chiefs [the fans] in every game and they are like a 12th man on the stands, a motivation every player needs.

"I am glad to have them on the field again, looking forward to seeing them. It was a hard period; two years with injuries and surgeries but as I said we are happy again to have them.

"Amakhosi family we are happy to have you back in the stands and can't wait to have you."

Nurkovic further stated how it feels getting back on the pitch after a lengthened spell on the sidelines owing to injuries.

"I am feeling great and happy to be back on the field after such a long time, all these struggles and injuries and I cannot wait to be on the score sheet," he added.

The 29-year-od is hopeful the former PSL champions can replicate the performance they put in during the team's recent away game, where they claimed a 3-1 win.

"The week has just begun, we are doing our preparations like for every game, working hard and just to continue with the same fighting spirit that we showed in our last away game against Chippa United and everything will be fine for us," he concluded.