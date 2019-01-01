Nurkovic compares Kaizer Chiefs' rare loss to Barcelona

The Glamour Boys were expected to stroll past Maritzburg United last week and the Serbian marksman says that happens to the best teams in the world

striker Samir Nurkovic expressed his delight after scoring his second brace of the season which took his tally to five in the league.

The Serbian marksman netted either side of half-time as Amakhosi thrashed Stellenbosch FC 4-0 in Wednesday's league match which was played at Cape Town Stadium.

"Once again I'm very happy to have scored these two goals, to contribute to the victory. I also want to congratulate my teammates for a very good effort and teamwork. Once again we have shown our character, our fighting spirit, we're happy," Nurkovic told SuperSport TV.

Nurkovic said it was important for Chiefs to get back to winning after being knocked out of the Telkom Knockout Cup by last weekend.

He added that the best teams in the world, including , also lose matches they are deemed strong favourites to win certain times.

"That happens to the best teams in the world, even Barcelona. We had this two-week break, seven days off. So, yeah, it happened. We needed this victory to take back our confidence and we'll go from week to week. We have to collect as many points as possible and in the end, we'll see," he said.

Asked what has been one of the Naturena-based outfit's strengths this season, Nurkovic said: "Teamwork! I think teamwork and the support for each other. We're one big family and this is very important for every team. When you feel at home, whether you're off the pitch or on the pitch, for me personally, I feel very good at Kaizer Chiefs."

"Also to mention we have the best fans in the world, whether we're playing at home or away we feel like we're playing at home. So, I wanna thank them for the support. I appreciate the love and their support," continued Nurkovic.

He said: "There's no title that any team has won in November. There's still a lot of games to play. We just need to continue with the same spirit, and in the end, it will be okay for us I'm sure."