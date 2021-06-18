Nurkovic cagey on Kaizer Chiefs future

The Serbian netted 13 league goals in his first season for Amakhosi but only managed three in the recently completed domestic campaign

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic was non-committal when asked about where he sees his future lying.

Despite Nurkovic's drop-off in goals scored last season, he has remained an important part of the Chiefs attack and brings a lot to the side in general, with his link-up play, committed approach and physical stature.

It should also be noted that he missed the first few months of last season with injury, and was then the subject of speculation about a possible move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane.

In an interview with iDiski Times, Nurkovic was asked about his future at Chiefs, and, tellingly perhaps, he did not exactly make it clear that he wanted to stay.

“About offers and other negotiations things, I’m gonna leave that to the club and to the agents,” he said.

“What I need to do is only to focus and play the best possible way and to help the team to reach the final of the Champions League.”

When pressed on whether he sees himself playing in a bigger league than the PSL, the 29-year-old was again non-committal.

"The dream of every player is to reach the highest level but I’m really happy to be part of such a big club as Kaizer Chiefs,” he added.

“I’m really happy and you know already I have been here for two years and I’m enjoying every moment thus far.”

Nurkovic is likely to be a key man for Amakhosi in their two upcoming Champions League semi-final showdowns, home and away against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

The Serbian aside, Chiefs’ other attacking options include Leonardo Castro, a player in a similar mould to Nurkovic, as well as Khama Billiat, Lazarous Kambole and Lebogang Manyama.

Veteran Bernard Parker, meanwhile, has been converted from a striker into a midfielder.

The Soweto giants have also been linked with signing Ruzaigh Gamildien, who scored 11 league goals for Swallows FC last season.