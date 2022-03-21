Nurkovic another concern for Kaizer Chiefs

An uninspired performance from Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic against Golden Arrows was another reminder of the Serbian's inability to find top form for Amakhosi.

It proved a frustrating afternoon for Nurkovic, who barely got a sniff at goal. He spent much of the 90 minutes with his back to goal, and when he did try and turn, he often found himself blocked and dispossessed of the ball.

One can never accuse the wholehearted Serbian of a lack of effort and he's always willing to put his body on the line and his head in where it hurts. But things are just not going for him this season. Injuries have held him back and he's yet to score in the nine league and cup matches he's played this term.

In his first season, Nurkovic had proved deadly in front of goal and his 13-league strikes came agonizingly close to helping the Glamour Boys win the title.

In his second season with the Soweto giants, last season that is, Nurkovic also battled injury, while at one stage he was strongly linked with a move to Al Ahly.

He still ended up with three league goals plus three in the Champions League for a total of six - a downgrade on his first season's tally of 13 league and one cup goal.









Now currently stuck without a goal, Nurkovic's stats are heading in the wrong direction, and with his contract ending on June 30 this year, it's going to be a tricky decision for the club and player as to whether to extend his stay.

Certainly as a target man, Nurkovic brings more than just goals. But with Bernard Parker also not contributing much on the goal-scoring front, and Leonardo Castro having his own injury problems, Chiefs cannot afford to carry too many central strikers who are not delivering on the goal front, if they want to start challenging for trophies again.

A few goals from Nurkovic between now and the end of the season could help him convince management he still has a lot to offer the Glamour Boys.



Also of concern for the Chiefs technical team after the Arrows game would have been the poor showing from Erick Mathoho, the veteran central defender.