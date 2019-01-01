Nurkovic: 39 goals in 48 games were his 'passport' to Kaizer Chiefs

The Serbian attacker understands his role is to score goals for the Soweto giants and he is optimistic about the future

Striker Samir Nurkovic has revealed why he feels came knocking for his signature.

The Serbian marksman enjoyed a successful career in Slovakia, especially over the past two seasons where he scored a combined 39 goals in 48 games, and he believes this was his passport to the .

"Last season, I played 28 games and scored 23 goals and five assists. The season before that I played 20 games and score 16 goals. I was playing for the last 10 years in Slovakia for three different teams. I did my best there and I scored a lot of goals and that was my passport [to Chiefs]," Nurkovic told the media.

The 27-year-old will be expected to help Chiefs score goals alongside other strikers such as Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker, Lazarous Kambole and Leonardo Castro in the new season.

However, he said the responsibility of scoring goals week in and week out is not on him alone because what's important would be to help Chiefs win as many matches as possible.

Article continues below

"I cannot see in the future, but I am always optimistic. My job as a striker is to score as much as possible, but it really does not matter who scores. One thing is important is that we have three points after the game," concluded Nurkovic.

Nurkovic didn't get enough votes to be in the Amakhosi starting line-up for the Carling Black Label Cup clash against on Saturday.

Nonetheless, he may get a feel of the Soweto Derby in the second-half when teams make substitutions to suit their tactics.