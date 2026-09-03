Portugal's José Mourinho, the manager of Real Madrid, has named his squad for Friday evening's clash with Real Betis in the fourth round of the Spanish league.

Los Blancos head into the game gripped by an absence crisis, with seven players confirmed as sidelined through injury.

Mourinho has handed a first call-up to young midfielder Sergio Martínez, who joined Real Madrid in recent days from Racing. He was set to begin his time with the Castilla side, only to catch the eye in first-team training and earn his shot alongside the seniors.

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Young duo Mario Rivas and Caistro also retained their place among the coaching staff's options.

Preparations wrapped up with a session that opened with "rondo" exercises. Tactical drills followed, with Mourinho zeroing in on pressing and possession. Small-sided games in tight spaces brought things to a close.

Real Madrid's squad for the Real Betis clash

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Javi Navarro.

Defence: Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella, Álvaro Carreras, Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries, Mario Rivas.

Midfield: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Caistro, Sergio Martínez.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espí, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomandé.