Ntwari the snitch? Rwanda & TS Galaxy keeper vows to leak Bafana information ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifier

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari is ready to share Bafana Bafana information with Rwanda technical bench ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Ntwari has settled well in Mzansi

Keeper part of Rwanda team to play Bafana

The custodian ready to share SA information with Amavubi coach

TELL ME MORE: Ntwari joined Galaxy from AS Rwanda at the beginning of the ongoing campaign.

He has since made two competitive appearances [in the Carling Knockout], in which the Rockets are in the semis.

Rwanda will host South Africa in the 2026 World Cup qualifier and the 24-year-old has promised to help Amavubi in their bid to beat Bafana.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am the only Rwandan player who plays [in the Premier Soccer League]," Ntwari told the media.

"I will help my team [Rwanda] with information because I know many South African players. I will help the coach by telling him more about the South African players."

"I can’t tell you about the system [Rwanda] play because we have a new coach [Gerard Buschier] now and he doesn’t know many players but the players in the squad have played together for almost two years. I think we will play well, especially because we’ll be at home."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana and Rwanda are placed in Group C in the qualifiers alongside Benin, Lesotho, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

In the first round scheduled for November 18, the Hugo Broos-led team will host Benin while Rwanda are scheduled to face Zimbabwe.

WHAT NEXT: After his good performances in Cup outings, the Amavubi goalkeeper might make his PSL debut when the Rockets take on Swallows on Wednesday.

It is important for custodian to be match-fit ahead of the international break in the next couple of days.

Another clean sheet will definitely boost his confidence and will increase his chances of permanently becoming the club's first-choice keeper.