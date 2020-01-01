Ntuli yearning for the 'opportunity' to overtake Orlando Pirates' Mhango

The Usuthu marksman is hoping to continue from where he left off before the season was halted

forward Bongi Ntuli is longing for the “opportunity to fight for the top-scorer award” in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Having managed 12 goals so far this season, Ntuli is just two behind the current league top goalscorer, Frank Mhango of .

Just before the league was suspended, Ntuli scored against as AmaZulu stunned the log leaders to move from the bottom of the log.

More teams

Now the forward is hoping for a chance to continue from where he left off.

“Having the opportunity to fight for the top-scorer award is one thing that I want but we will see what happens as this situation is out of everyone’s control,” said Ntuli as per Times Live.

“I take motivation from the fact that we still have six games remaining in the season at AmaZulu and maybe I will continue scoring. The reason for my good scoring form this season is that I have been dedicated to my work in training with extra sessions and during matches.

“I can say that it has worked for me but the challenge is to continue doing the same when the league resumes.”

While Ntuli is grabbing headlines as one of the league’s top forwards this season, that is in stark contrast to his club's fortunes.

Usuthu are second from bottom with just three points above basement side Black .

Article continues below

“It is true that individually I have done fairly well and I have managed to score the goals‚ but I am not happy with the position the club is in at the moment,” Ntuli said.

“We are in the relegation zone and if things don’t improve‚ we will go down. I hope that when the league resumes, we can push as a team and get ourselves out of this position that we find ourselves in at the moment.”

On the background of his top form, Ntuli was, however, a surprise omission by national team coach Molefi Ntseki for the back-to-back 2021 qualifying matches against Sao Tome e Principe that were due in March before the cancellation by Caf because of the coronavirus outbreak.