Ntuli must continue to work hard to earn Bafana Bafana call-up - Ntseki

Despite being one of the Premier Soccer League's top scorers, the AmaZulu man is yet to convince the national team coach

national team coach Molefi Ntseki says that he is closely monitoring Bonginkosi Ntuli, but the forward needs to “continue working hard” to be considered for Bafana Bafana duty.

Ntuli was a surprise omission from Ntseki’s squad announced last week before back-to-back 2021 qualifiers against Sao Tome e Principe were cancelled by Caf because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The forward has scored 12 Premier Soccer League ( ) goals so far this season and is just two goals behind top-scorer Frank Mhango of .

But Ntseki feels that Ntuli is not yet ripe for the current squad although he said the forward is close to earning a call-up.

“We are only talking about the 25 players who have been selected that we talk about,” Ntseki told SAFM as per Phakaaathi.

“Bongi Ntuli plays differently from [Thabiso] Kutumela, differently from [Lebo] Mothiba but he is in the mould of [Bradley] Grobler. He could be in the Bafana team at any time, I have been profiling Ntuli for the past eight matches.

“For the game against Arrows and Maritzburg and Chiefs. He is a player we need to seriously consider for Bafana Bafana. He must continue working hard, we are fully aware of his quality and performance.”

With AmaZulu battling relegation, Ntuli has almost single-handedly carried Usuthu in their fight for survival.