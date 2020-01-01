Ntuli: AmaZulu FC striker's agent comments on Orlando Pirates interest

The bulky player is in the race for this season's PSL Golden Boot award and he is two goals behind the top scorer Frank Mhango of Orlando Pirates

FC striker Bongi Ntuli's agent Mandla Mthembu has commented on reports linking the marksman with .

The 28-year-old player has been in top form this season having netted 12 goals in 24 matches and the Buccaneers are reportedly keen to sign him in the next transfer window.

Mthembu indicated that his client is only focused on Usuthu, who signed the lethal frontman from two years ago.

More teams

“You’ll never know about opportunities in football," Mthemba told IOL.

"When they come, they come very fast. If they come, we will have to make a decision at that particular time.

"For now, he is focused on AmaZulu. But all I can talk about at this stage is our plan for this season. For him, it is to challenge for the top goalscorer award and get into the national team."

Mthembu indicated that he is still surprised as to how Ntuli was left out of the Bafana Bafana squad that was due to face Sao Tome and Principe in two qualifiers earlier this month.

“I can talk about something that interests Bongi and what he was working towards. His goal was to earn the Bafana Bafana call-up. Looking at his performances I believe, in my humble opinion, he deserves it,” he said.

“He [Ntuli] is the best performing striker in the country, there’s no two ways about it. He should have been called up. Why that did not happen, I don’t know."

Usuthu have relied on Ntuli for goals this season as the KwaZulu-Natal giants look to avoid relegation from the top-flight.

Article continues below

“How has he handled his disappointment? We can’t tell at the moment because there are no matches. When the league does resume, we’ll have a better idea as to how he handled this disappointment,” Mthembu added.

The player business manager urged his client to continue scoring goals once the PSL resumes after the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The best response for him will be to go onto the field of play and continue to perform the way he has been performing. If possible, he must do even better,” he concluded.