Ntuli: AmaZulu FC rejected offer for reported Orlando Pirates target - Sokhela

The lethal marksman has reportedly attracted interest after impressing during the 2019/20 campaign

FC have dismissed a report indicating that Bonginkosi Ntuli had handed in a transfer request after the club rejected a bid from an unnamed club.

The bulky marksman played an instrumental role in helping Usuthu avoid relegation from the Premier Soccer League ( ) in the 2019/20 season.

It was recently reported that Ntuli has informed the AmaZulu management that he was looking to pursue a new challenge ahead of the new campaign amidst rumoured interest from other clubs.

However, this has since been refuted by Usuthu's general manager Lunga Sokhela, who also revealed that they received an offer for the experienced marksman in the past.

"AmaZulu FC would like to express its disappointment towards a story published by Kickoff, which makes claims of a transfer request having been submitted by our employee and striker Bongi Ntuli."

"Sokhela confirmed the club’s 2019/20 season top scorer has two years remaining on his current contract at the KZN outfit," a club statement read.

Ntuli netted 13 of AmaZulu's 20 league goals this past season and his partnership with fellow experienced striker Lehlohonolo Majoro caught the eye.

"The dubious story has resurfaced from the same publication, which earlier this season had reported the same thing, however the stratcom-like reporting never derailed the 29-year-old Cato Ridge born attacker."

"Mphemba was instrumental alongside Lehlohonolo Majoro upfront in steering Usuthu towards steady waters during the recently concluded Absa Premiership season, securing the club’s status in the top flight for a further season, despite coming under pressure in the famed Bio-Bubble set up," another club statement read.

Ntuli has been linked with top Gauteng clubs and SuperSport United since last year.

Sokhela confirmed that they have rejected an offer for Ntuli from an unnamed PSL club and he made it clear that the former striker is committed to the KwaZulu-Natal giants.

“The story is plain and simple. A PSL club approached us two months ago, with a different agent from the one we know Ntuli to be represented by, and asked if we could talk of an offer," Sokhela said.

"We rejected it. The matter is closed and we are not interested in this as well. Ntuli is committed to his contract with AmaZulu and that’s that.”