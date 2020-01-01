Ntuli: AmaZulu FC issue transfer update on reported Orlando Pirates target

Usuthu have parted ways with a Bucs player as they start preparations for next season

FC general manager Lunga Sokhela says they are yet to receive offers for their star striker Bonginkosi Ntuli.

The bulky marksman is coming off his best season in the Premier Soccer League ( ) in which he hit the back of the net 13 times from 30 matches.

Ntuli, who was once on the books of PSL champions , has been constantly linked with since last year.

Sokhela explained that they have no intentions of selling the 29-year-old striker after he played an integral role in helping the team survive relegation from the top-flight league this season.

“We haven’t had official offers for Mr Bongi Ntuli. He is our player. We’ve heard rumours and talks but we don’t have anything official,” Sokhela told the media.

“He is a critical member of our squad, especially in his position and what he brings. He is still contracted with the club. We don’t have any desire to release him."

Ntuli formed a deadly partnership with former Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro in the bio-bubble as they scored three goals between them from five matches.

The 34-year-old Majoro is excepted to stay at the Durban-based side after reviving his career under coach Ayanda Dlamini.

Dlamini recently signed a three-year deal with Usuthu as a reward for guiding the KwaZulu-Natal giants to safety as they finished 13th on the league standings - a point above the relegation zone.

However, AmaZulu have decided to trim down their squad by releasing four players including Pirates loanee Thembela Sikhakhane.

"Dlamini has also trimmed down the current squad, as the club have agreed to mutually terminate the contract of the Slovakian attacker, Milos Lacny, midfielder Jabulani Ncobeni and defenders Phumlani Gumede and Thembela Sikhakhane," a club statement read.

The 27-year-old Sikhakhane has spent the last three seasons on loan at Usuthu where he made 49 appearances in the league.

It remains to be seen whether Pirates will recall him ahead of the 2020/21 season which is expected to start next month.

He joined the Buccaneers from Lamontville in 2016 and he played 10 league games for the Soweto giants before leaving to AmaZulu in 2017.