Ntuli: Agent provides update on future of reported Orlando Pirates target

The former Bafana Bafana international can now focus on impressing coach Benni McCarthy and win back his place in the starting line-up

AmaZulu FC striker Bonginkosi Ntuli's agent has provided an update on the player's future ahead of the upcoming July-August transfer window.

The 30-year-old player has been constantly linked with Orlando Pirates since last year having established himself as one of the top strikers in the PSL.

Pirates were expected to make a move for Ntuli with his contract set to expire at the end of this month.

However, Ntuli's agent, Mandla Mthembu has now revealed that AmaZulu have tied down Ntuli on a long-term deal as they prepare for the 2021/22 season.

Mthembu explained that his client can now focus on fighting for his place in the starting line-up after sorting out his future with the Durban-based club.

“In terms of his immediate future contractually, it is sorted,” said Mthembu on Daily Sun .

“So, far as his playing time or time spent on the field, is a concern from last season. Hopefully, in the new season, he will do well. But we have secured his long-term goal.”

Ntuli struggled for game time and with injuries in the 2020/21 season which saw him make just seven appearances in the PSL and net two goals in the process.

The likes of Lehlohonolo Majoro, Siphelele Mthembu, Augustine Mulenga and Luvuyo Memela were preferred ahead of Ntuli by coaches Ayanda Dlamini and Benni McCarthy.

Prior to the 2020/21 campaign, Ntuli had enjoyed his best season in the top-flight as he netted 13 goals from 29 starts.

Article continues below

His goalscoring form in the Bio-Bubble in Gauteng helped AmaZulu avoid relegation from the elite league and the club was able to keep him amidst reported interest from Pirates.

Ntuli, who is a former Bafana Bafana international, has scored 22 goals in 62 league matches for Usuthu since he rejoined the club from Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2018.

The former Lamontville Golden Arrows marksman spent the second round of the 2014/15 campaign on loan at AmaZulu from Sundowns - scoring six goals in 12 league matches.