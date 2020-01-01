Ntshangase, Zulu and Petersen: Kaizer Chiefs extend trio's contracts

Amakhosi have tied down three of their players who were facing uncertain futures at the club

have announced new deals for three of their players in the form of midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase, goalkeeper Brylon Petersen and left-back Phliani Zulu.

Ntshangase's future has been the subject of speculation in recent times following his lack of game time under coach Ernst Middendorp.

The former and Black midfielder has now expressed delight after extending his contract, saying he wants to thank chairman, Kaizer Motaung.

“Foremost, I am emotional about it. I want to thank the Chairman for this opportunity," Ntshangase said as quoted by Chiefs' Twitter account.

"I want to thank everyone involved in seeing that I can still contribute to this immense institution."

The 26-year-old player has fallen out of favour under Amakhosi coach Middendorp and he is yet to make a single appearance this season.

In addition, Petersen also said he is excited to sign a new deal by a further year as it gives him an opportunity to improve and challenge senior goalkeepers daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune.

“I'm excited about my contract extension. It gives me a chance to improve further and compete at one of the best clubs on the continent. It is an honour to be here," Petersen said on the club's Twitter account

On the other hand, Zulu echoed his teammates' sentiments, saying he is grateful to the club and his duty is to show gratitude.

"I feel happy and grateful. All I can do to show gratitude and appreciation is to continue working to the best of my ability. I want to give back to the club. Thank you to the Chairman,” Zulu expressed on the club's Twitter account.

The 27-year-old winger completed his switch to the Soweto giants in 2017 but he has found the going tough this term as he has featured in three league matches this season just before the matches were indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders are set to part ways with midfielder George Maluleka who is bound to join at the end of the season.