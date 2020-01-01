Ntshangase, Petersen, Zulu: Kaizer Chiefs praised by Isaacs for extending deals

The retired Amakhosi defender shares his thoughts on the trio’s new contracts as announced by the club

Former defender Dominic Isaacs has hailed the club’s move to extend their contracts for three players in the form of Siphelele Ntshangase, Brylon Petersen as well as Philani Zulu.

The retired centre-back believes the club was forced to tie down the trio because of the transfer ban imposed by Fifa, but he is concerned with Petersen’s chances of finding his way into the starting line-up.

On the other hand, he believes Zulu could be best suited as a winger and not as a left-back, whilst adding the former playmaker is a naturally gifted player.

“From my side as an outsider, there’s this thing from Fifa that the club has been banned from signing players. So, I think it was a wise decision by management just to cover themselves,” Isaacs told Goal.

“If they had to let these three players go, they would have shot themselves in the arm. Probably it’s not what they wanted to do but more of a forced decision. I understand it from an outside point of view.

“The players also want to play and when you have an option on your contract, it leans or favours the club more than the player. I’m sure the boy, Ntshangase wants to play more. He’s a very gifted player, naturally gifted and he wants to play regularly.”

On the young keeper who is looking to challenge seasoned Daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune, the former South African international expressed his concern.

“You know it’s tricky in the goalkeeping department because you can only allow one keeper to play. I don’t know when the boy will finally get his chance?” added Isaacs.

“Daniel has been doing extremely well for Chiefs in the absence of Khune. If Khune comes back, it will be very difficult for him to remove Daniel. I’m sure Khune is itching to come back and fight for his place.

“Any player that has been out injured becomes hungry to get back to action and prove to himself that the number one shirt belongs to him. So, I don’t know when Petersen will get game time unless he plays in the MDC or two of the senior keepers get injured. You also don’t want to sit on the bench for 20 years as well.”

On Zulu, ’Domza’ is of the view that the former winger can do well upfront and not at the back for the Soweto giants.

“I think Zulu is not a left-back. He’s more of an upfront player, a number eleven and I think for him to play at the back is down to injuries or the coaches experimenting with new ideas,” he continued.

“For me, he’s more of a left-winger but whenever he’s been asked to do the job, he’s done well in the left-back position.”