Ntshangase: Midfielder has a role to play at Kaizer Chiefs – Agent

Despite struggling for game time, the experienced agent has backed his client to fight for his place at Amakhosi

With his client struggling to command a regular spot under coach Ernst Middendorp at , player agent Jazzman Mahlakgane is confident midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase still has a lot to offer at Naturena.

Recent media reports suggest the 26-year-old is frustrated due to lack of game time and Mahlakgane has also confirmed he will meet with the Amakhosi bosses in the near future.

On the other hand, the player representative has also allayed fears resulting from the fact skipper Happy Jele is yet to open contract talks with the Soweto giants.

“I am hopeful that Ntshangase will stay at Chiefs. What’s happening to him is not unusual in football,” Mahlakgane told Isolezwe.

“He will fight for his place in the team. This is football and anything can happen but I believe he still has a lot to offer at Chiefs.

“I plan to arrange a meeting with Chiefs to discuss his future.”

Moreover, Mahlakgane has also provided an update the Buccaneers skipper is yet to hold talks with the former African champions.

“The fact that we have not had talks with Pirates for Jele as yet is not a big concern for us. Pirates are his home – they still need his experience.”

Having completed his move from in 2018, the nippy midfielder has been struggling to force his way into the starting eleven this term.

The German manager has preferred the likes of Lebogang Manyama, Kearyn Baccus as well as Dumisani Zuma in the heart of the park.

Resulting from his struggles on the sidelines, the former Black skipper has been linked with a move from Chiefs in the past whilst some reports suggest he can still leave the Glamour Boys this month.

On the part of the experienced defender, Jele signed a one-year deal and an option to extend at the beginning of the current campaign but it remains to be seen if he will extend his stay with the Houghton-based club.