Ntshangase: Maritzburg United keen to keep Bidvest Wits midfielder

The hard-working player has managed to revive his career at the KwaZulu-Natal side

head coach Eric Tinkler is still keen to keep Phumlani Ntshangase.

The 25-year-old player joined the Team of Choice on a season-long loan deal from at the beginning of the current campaign.

Ntshangase, who recovered from a long-term injury towards the end of last year, has been enjoying regular game time under Tinkler.

Former coach Tinkler is pleased to have reunited with Ntshangase having coached the central midfielder during his days in the Wits academy.

“That is the plan (to keep him). That’s all in the process. He is very important because he is a team player," Tinkler said on Far Post .

"I’ve known him since he was 14 years of age. I brought him to Wits as a development player.

"So, he has all the qualities I know that I want [him] in the team."

Ntshangase has featured in 10 Premier Soccer League ( ) matches this season including their most recent game which was against Stellenbosch FC.

The former SuperSport United man played the entire match as the Team of Choice thrashed a hapless Stellies side 3-0 at home on Friday.

He will be looking to rediscover the form which saw him being linked with and Orlando Pirates having helped Wits win the PSL title in 2017.

Maritzburg's next game is against in a league match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.