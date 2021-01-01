Ntshangase: Kaizer Chiefs release former South Africa under-23 star

The Pongola-born player is now available on a pre-contract after following a four-year spell with Amakhosi

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of attacking midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase.

The 27-year-old player found game time hard to come by in the current campaign under coach Gavin Hunt and he has now parted ways with the Naturena-based giants.

Amakhosi released the following statement on Friday afternoon after Ntshangase's contract with the club was terminated with two months left in the current 2020/21 season.

"Kaizer Chiefs and Siphelele Ntshangase have come to a decision to part ways with immediate effect," a club statement read.

"The early termination of the contract follows weeks of discussions and processes between the two parties."

Ntshangase's departure does not come as a surprise as the former South Africa under-23 star made just two appearances for Amakhosi in the PSL this term.

The likes of Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Lebogang Manyama were preferred ahead of him by coach Hunt.

Ntshangase has left the Glamour Boys having failed to leave up to expectations after joining the club from Baroka FC midway through the 2016/17 season.

The former Black Leopards playmaker struggled for game time under coaches Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas and Ernst Middendorp at Chiefs.

There was hope that Hunt would give Ntshangase a chance to cement his place in the line-up after the coach joined Amakhosi prior to the start of the current campaign.

This was because Ntshangase was heavily linked with Hunt's former club, Bidvest Wits before he joined Baroka FC from Leopards in July 2016.

Hunt handed Ntshangase six appearances across all competitions, but the skillful player could not convince the experienced mentor that he deserves to be a regular.

Article continues below

His deal with Chiefs was extended by a further year last season after he was linked with his former clubs, Baroka and Leopards.

It remains to be seen whether Baroka and Leopards will make a move for Ntshangase ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.