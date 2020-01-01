Ntshangase: Kaizer Chiefs ponder triggering one-year option on midfielder's contract

The 26-year-old may be given a chance to revive his career with Amakhosi next season provided the club is unsuccessful in their transfer ban appeal

Goal can exclusively reveal that are considering keeping Siphelele Ntshangase beyond the expiry of his current contract.

While Ntshangase is in the final months of his contract, Amakhosi have a one-year renewal option on his deal - and this is being discussed behind closed doors at Naturena.

According to a source close to the situation, the pending decision on Amakhosi's transfer-ban appeal could sway the club into keeping Ntshangase beyond the current season.

"He could stay after all. The fact that Chiefs have an option to renew his contract by a further year could be enough. This is being discussed by the management," the source told Goal.

The source confirmed that the two parties are yet to discuss the way forward as Chiefs are waiting to see if they are successful in their appeal for the two-window transfer ban handed on them by Fifa earlier this year.

"At this stage, nothing has been discussed with Ntshangase's representatives regarding his future because the club doesn't want to make mistakes by deciding to let him go only to lose the [transfer-ban] appeal," continued the source.

"But it's still possible that he will stay especially if the club loses the appeal."

Ntshangase isn't the only player whose future is hanging in the balance at Chiefs.

Leonardo Castro and Joseph Molangoane are among those facing an uncertain future at the club as their contracts are yet to be renewed.

Ntshangase is yet to kick a ball under Ernst Middendorp this season after falling down the pecking order at the start of the season.

With George Maluleka already leaving the Glamour Boys for at the end of the season, Ntshangase could be asked to step in and fill in for the midfielder.