Ntshangase: Kaizer Chiefs midfielder's agent responds to Black Leopards link

Lidoda Duvha are said to be looking to beef up their squad with the signing of the former Baroka FC player

Black are reportedly looking to re-sign attacking midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase.

The 26-year-old player has fallen out of favour at the Soweto giants and he is yet to feature for the team this season.

A Daily Sun source revealed Chiefs are set to loan out Ntshangase to his former club during the January transfer window in order for him to get more game time.

“Leopards management have enquired about the services of Ntshangase as coach Luc Eymael wants to strengthen his midfield," the Daily Sun source said.

"Chiefs have agreed to loan out the player until the end of the season and the deal between the two teams will be sealed prior to the festive break.”

However, Ntshangase’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane insisted he was in the dark regarding his player’s potential move back to Lidoda Duvha.

“Chiefs haven’t told me anything and until then, my mouth is shut," Mahlakgane told the same publication.

Mahlakgane indicated the former under-23 international is likely to stay with the Soweto giants, who are under the guidance of German coach Ernst Middendorp.

Article continues below

“What the team has told me is different. I heard from the technical staff that Ntshangase has done well in the past few weeks," he added.

“But if there is anything else, they will let me know.”

The Pongola-born player has made only 22 appearances in the for Chiefs since he joined the Glamour Boys from FC in January 2018.