Ntshangase: Former SuperSport United midfielder set to part ways with Bidvest Wits

The hard-tackling player could stay with the Team of Choice, who have held talks with his representative

midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase is set to part ways with the club at the end of the current season.

This has been confirmed by the 25-year-old's agent, Sizwe Ntshangase as he provided an update regarding the player's future.

Ntshangase is currently on loan at from Wits, who have decided against extending the defensive midfielder's contract which will expire at the end of next month.

“Gavin Hunt [Wits coach] said he will let Phumlani go and he’s agreed to leave the club,” confirmed Sizwe Ntshangase on Daily Sun.

The Wits academy product has made 11 appearances in the for Maritzburg this season having nursed an injury between September and November 2019.

Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler is known to be a big fan of Ntshangase and the KwaZulu-Natal side could retain his services at the end of the season.

However, the current campaign has been suspended indefinitely since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Having said all that, there was something with Maritzburg but then those talks were disrupted by the Covid-19," Sizwe, who is not related to Phumlani, added.

"So, going forward, when football resumes next month, he’ll remain with Maritzburg.”

Ntshangase will leave Wits having enjoyed some success with the Braamfontein-based side following his promotion from the club's first team from the academy in 2013.

The Durban-born player made 13 appearances as the Clever Boys clinched their maiden PSL title during the 2016/17 campaign.

Prior to that, Ntshangase had helped the Students clinch the 2016 MTN8 as they stunned in the final.

The league and cup double was followed by the Telkom Knockout Cup in the 2017/18 season and he was linked with top local clubs, Sundowns, and .

However, Ntshangase moved to SuperSport United on loan from Wits ahead of the 2018/19 campaign having fallen out of favour under coach Hunt.

The former youth international helped Matsatsantsa reach the 2018 MTN8 final where they were defeated by .

Upon his return to the Clever Boys in July 2019, Ntshangase was shipped out to Maritzburg on another loan deal.