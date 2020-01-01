Ntshangase: Ex-SuperSport United midfielder close to completing permanent Maritzburg United move

The midfield maestro has done enough to earn another contract with the Team of the Choice with the 2019/20 season set to resume

Former midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase is close to completing a permanent move to .

The 25-year-old player impressed while on loan at Maritzburg from Wits in the current season which has been suspended since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ntshangase is now a free agent after the Clever Boys decided against renewing his contract which expired at the end of last month.

His agent, Sizwe Ntshangase, who is not related to Phumlani, has now confirmed they have reached an agreement with Maritzburg as the club prepares for the 2020/21 campaign.

“I met with Farook Kadodia [the chairman of Maritzburg two weeks ago. We have an agreement between us but on principle," Sizwe told IOL.

“All there is left now is to put everything in writing. For now, we’ve had verbal agreements."

Wits have agreed to sell their Premier Soccer League ( ) status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), who are currently campaigning in the National First Division (NFD).

Tshakhuma will relocate the club from Gauteng to Limpopo once the deal is approved by the PSL.

Ntshangase has managed to revive his career at Maritzburg having fallen out of favour at the Clever Boys with coach Gavin Hunt preferring Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange and Thabang Monare ahead of him.

The former under-23 international, who also spent some time with SuperSport United on loan from Wits, has reunited with coach Eric Tinkler at Maritzburg.

Tinkler nurtured Ntshangase as a youngster in the Wits academy until he graduated to the senior side ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

The defensive midfielder struggled with injuries in the first round of the current season after joining the KwaZulu-Natal side.

However, once he regained his fitness, Ntshangase enjoyed regular game time under Tinkler and he has since made 13 appearances across all competitions for Maritzburg.

The Durban-born player will be hoping to pick up where he left off when the season resumes soon in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng.

Maritzburg have a chance to finish in the top three as they are placed fifth on the PSL standings and they are only a point behind third-placed SuperSport.