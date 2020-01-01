Ntshangase: Ex-Bidvest Wits midfielder signs permanent Maritzburg United deal

The Durban-born player now belongs to the Team of Choice after completing his move on Friday morning

Phumlani Ntshangase is officially a player after signing a two-year deal with the club.

The central midfielder had been on loan from but after giving his all for the Team of Choice under Eric Tinkler, both parties moved to make the deal permanent.

The sale of Wits at the end of last season also made things easier for Tinkler's side to seal the deal with fewer complications.

More teams

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit took to their social media platforms to announce the deal on Friday morning.

BREAKING!



Phumlani Ntshangase has put pen to paper making his stay with us permanent! ✍️



Ntshangase has signed a two-year deal with the Team of Choice 👏



#WeAreUnited #BlueArmy #TeamOfChoice pic.twitter.com/jxSbBKlGJC — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) September 25, 2020

Ntshangase admitted he was excited to sign a permanent deal with the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup finalists, and he's hoping to achieve greater things with Maritzburg United this season.

"I'm so excited to sign a permanent contract with the team. It’s a huge blessing and I feel honoured. This is a great club, hopefully, we can achieve something together this season," said Ntshangase.

The 25-year-old midfielder was, at one stage, on the books of SuperSport United albeit on loan from the Students.

Injuries, however, hampered Ntshangase's progress as he had to watch his teammates from a distance for the better part of the season.

He only made 17 appearances across all competitions for Tinkler's men without a goal or assist to his name.

His previous loan deal with Matsatsantsa saw him feature in 20 matches and registering a single assist.

It was at Wits that Ntshangase really raised his game and made himself prominent in the local game.

The Durban-born defensive midfielder made 98 appearances for the now-defunct Braamfontein-based club since making his debut in 2014.

Article continues below

He found the back of the net on three occasions and recorded four assists during his time with the Clever Boys.

What makes Ntshangase an asset to the Team of Choice and Tinkler's technical team is his versatility as he can also play both as centre-back and right-back.

This despite being one of the shortest players in the league.