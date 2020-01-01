Ntseki's reasons for dropping me from Bafana Bafana squad not true - Zungu

The Duduza-born midfielder is still disappointed that he was left out of South Africa's squad recently, and he has taken a swipe at the coach

SC midfielder Bongani Zungu has again hit out at Molefi Ntseki for not including him in the Bafana Bafana squad that was supposed to take on Sao Tome & Principe in the 2021 (Afcon) in March.

Zungu was left of the squad and immediately took to social media to express how disappointed he was with Ntseki's decision to leave him out of the squad, simply because he felt he deserved to be in the team.

Ntseki's alleged reasons were that he wanted to allow Zungu to focus on helping his French team, Amiens, avoid relegation and that the midfielder had just returned from an injury lay-off.

However, Zungu has dismissed that, saying the Bafana Bafana mentor wasn't honest at all.

"The reasons the coach gave for not calling me [up]‚ to be honest, they just are not true," said Zungu in an interview with Robert Marawa on MarawaTV.

"The last two or three months, I was never injured. I was on top of my game. I was fit."

Zungu said he had just landed in when one of his brothers informed him he was not in the latest Bafana squad despite being one of the best performers at the 2019 Afcon finals.

He admits that he was shocked because he felt he did enough in matches against , PSG and to earn a place in the national team.

"When the coach announced the squad, I was on a flight to South Africa. I landed, I was with my two brothers‚ and my [other] brother said to me‚ 'You're not in the squad'‚" Zungu recalled.

"I was shocked. Shocked not because I have to be in the squad‚ but because of my performances. If you check my stats‚ how I was performing against Lyon‚ PSG‚ Marseille‚ I was on top of my game.

"And the reason for my disappointments and how I reacted on social media was because‚ yeah‚ I deserved to be there," he said.

"I work hard for my team and I love to play for Bafana Bafana and of course, I’m going to be disappointed with that [not being called up]."