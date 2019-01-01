Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Ntseki's methods already questioned while Black Stars fans thank Bafana Bafana

Tolu Olasoji
South African and Ghana got their 2021 Afcon qualifying campaigns underway on Thursday night

Ghana comfortably beat South Africa 2-0 at Cape Coast in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture.

Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey were the scorers for the hosts, and Black Stars fans were grateful to South Africa for helping their nation inspire a higher sense of optimism in the future of their football.

After failing to impress in the 2019 Afcon, Ghana's spirits are now filled with a new hope as their senior and U23 teams impressed on Thursday.

Ghana U23 are through to the semi-finals of their Africa Cup where they can book a place in the Olympic Games if they win one more game. In this social media reaction, we share the positive vibes running through Ghana right now.

November was a wonderful month for South African sport and entertainment, particularly with the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup. Many supporters have gone on Twitter to complain about normal service resuming with Bafana Bafana's disappointing display.

At least the fans still have their sense of humour with the numerous comedic ways they have in expressing their pain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

