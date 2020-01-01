Ntseki's Bafana Bafana drop in latest Fifa's rankings

The 1996 African champions are still ranked outside Caf's top 10 national teams on the continent

have dropped one place in the latest Fifa world rankings which were issued on Thursday.

Bafana are now ranked a 72nd on global rankings following their disappointing results against Namibia and Zambia in international friendly matches almost two weeks ago.

Molefi Ntseki's side was held to a 1-1 draw by the Brave Warriors of Namibia in an encounter which as played in Rustenburg.

They let a lead slip against a Brave Warriors side which is ranked 116th in the global rankings.

Three days later, Bafana succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Zambia's Chipolopolo in another encounter which took place in Rustenburg.

Chipolopolo are also ranked below South Africa as they find themselves in the 89th spot in the world rankings.

Guinea are the team which has benefited from Bafana's poor form as they have leapfrogged South Africa to the 71st spot.

This comes after Guinea's National Elephants secured a 2-1 victory over 78th-ranked Cape Verde in an international friendly match almost two weeks ago.

Furthermore, Bafana remain outside Africa's top-10 ranked teams as they are placed 14th in the Caf rankings behind 13th-placed Guinea.

South Africa will be hoping to improve their positions in the Fifa and Caf rankings when they take on Sao Tome and Principe next month.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in two back-to-back 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers.

Sao Tome and Principe are currently ranked 182nd in the world rankings and they are considered to be the whipping boys in the Bafana's qualifying group.

Ntseki's side will head into the two games as clear favourites against the Falcons and True Parrots Team, who are winless in Group C having conceded five goals without scoring a single goal.

South Africa defeated Sudan 1-0 in their last competitive match which was the 2022 Afcon qualifier in November 2019.

As a result, Bafana are placed second on the Group C standings having accumulated three points from their first two matches including a 2-0 defeat to on match-day one in November 2019.

The two top teams from Group C will qualify for the 2022 Afcon finals which are set to be hosted by .