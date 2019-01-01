Ntseki urges more Bafana Bafana improvements after beating Mali

The Bafana boss is delighted following his debut win over the Eagles on his debut on Sunday afternoon

After beating Mali 2-1 in the Nelson Mandela Challenge at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntaeki has hailed his troops.

Two goals through Dean Furman and Themba Zwane gave the 1996 African champions a victory over the West Africans, but the coach wants his men to do better when dealing with physical players whilst praising the opponent.

Ntseki was on the bench for the first time as the coach of the national side, and said the win will boost his camp as they prepare to face in their next 2021 qualifier next month.

"It's a good win for the nation, it's a good win in honour of Tata Madiba and the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund. We came here to perform and we did that. We are all happy," Ntseki told SABC TV.

"If you look at the overall performance of the team, they showed commitment, a lot of confidence when they were in possession and they defended well.

"I think credit must also go to Mali, they have a very good team. They have very good individual players, they had the structure but I think we had the upper hand in the general performance of the game itself."

Despite getting his debut off to a bright start, the former South African U17 boss believes they can still do better as they prepare to face the Black Stars of Ghana next month.

"It's a good confidence booster going to Ghana having played and won against a team like Mali, a very strong team one must say," he continued.

"Now we're looking forward to play Ghana in Ghana and hopefully we get the same performance or even better performance, from what we've seen today will get us a result in Ghana.

"I think we played against a quality team, we were very sharp in terms of our decision making, but in most cases defensively we were coming second, especially from long balls.

"I think we need to find a way of dealing with physically strong players because when they charge the ball you can see that physically they are very strong and they don't pull out.

"We need to find a way to deal with these kinds of teams that depend more on their physical ability."