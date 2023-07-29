Ntseki sheds light on extended Chivaviro absence - 'It is not necessary for us to risk him'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has revealed Ranga Chivaviro is nursing an injury and it is the reason why he has not made his debut.

Ranga joined Chiefs from Gallants

He has not yet made Amakhosi debut

Ntseki explains why

WHAT HAPPENED: Ranga was signed by theChiefs a couple of weeks ago from Marumo Gallants.

He missed Amakhosi's first preseason game against Tanzania Mainland League champions Yanga SC.

On Saturday, the striker was absent as the Glamour Boys played Township Rollers in another friendly match in Botswana.

Ntseki has now explained why he has not made his debut for the trophy-hungry Amakhosi.

WHAT HE SAID: "Ranga came in with a bit of a medical issue, and I think he is recovering well," Ntseki told SuperSport United ahead of their pre-season game against Township Rollers.

"We are happy to see his recovery and we felt it is not necessary for us to risk him in this game, and I think he is also looking forward to the first game wearing Kaizer Chiefs colours."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana and Christian Saile struggled for Chiefs last season, missing clear opportunities.

It is the reason why Chivaviro - who scored 17 goals for Gallants, came ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Chiefs have not yet scored in the two preseason matches they have played which is increasing pressure on the technical bench and strikers.

It explains why Chivaviro is desperately needed by the Soweto giants.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi faithful hope the striker will recover in time to play Chippa United in their first PSL game on August 6.