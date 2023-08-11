Ntseki optimistic of title but concedes it is tough - 'Everything at Kaizer Chiefs is pressure'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has admitted the pressure to succeed at the club is too much after almost a decade without a major trophy.

Chiefs are desperate for silverware

They have not started the season well

Ntseki explains the situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Ntseki was brought to Chiefs to help end a trophy drought that has lasted more than eight seasons.

The last time Amakhosi won silverware was in the 2014/15 campaign and since then nothing has gone their way.

It explains why Ntseki has opened up about what is happening behind the scenes as far as the players and technical team are concerned.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "Everything at Kaizer Chiefs is pressure, that is because the expectations and the demands are always high," Ntseki told the media.

"This is especially from the club’s management who are used to winning things and the supporters who are used to celebrating things. When we are not winning it is a disappointment. It becomes a huge setback to the management of the club and the supporters.

"So, when you have an opportunity to play a game for Kaizer Chiefs, you understand that it is a must-win, be it a Cup or league game, it is a must-win game. It has been a while now since we have put smiles on the faces of our supporters," Ntseki continued.

"It has been a long time since the chairman Dr. Kaizer Motaung has been presented with a trophy, so, all of that comes with responsibility.

"It is a responsibility that we are taking as the technical team as the players to say, ‘We represent this club, we have to do well for the club.'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi have not started the Premier Soccer League campaign on a high as anticipated especially after the massive signings they made.

They have collected a point from the two matches played which has put the entire playing unit and technical bench under pressure.

The Glamour Boys have no alternative but to return to winning ways as soon as possible to get much-needed confidence.

WHAT NEXT: On Sunday, Chiefs play Cape Town City in the MTN8 assignment at the Athlone Stadium.