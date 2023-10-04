Ntseki opens up on why Msimango was benched in Kaizer Chiefs loss - 'We are trying to keep them fresh'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is adamant Given Msimango was rested against Cape Town City to avoid possible fatigue and injuries.

Msimango benched vs Citizens

Chiefs lost 1-0

Ntseki explains decision

TELL ME MORE: Prior to the Tuesday game against City, Msimango had not missed any domestic game since December 2021, when he was a TS Galaxy player.

However, Ntseki opted to start Njabulo Ngcobo and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe in a match where Khanyisa Mayo scored the lone goal to hand the Citizens maximum points.

Ntseki has now explained why Msimango was not involved in the crucial Premier Soccer League outing at the FNB Stadium.

WHAT HE SAID: "I always emphasize on giving the players on the pitch the confidence, and in situations like this where you have players that started the season, and they played very well, the rotation system has to come in," Ntseki told the media.

"We don’t have to wait until the players get injured... We are trying to keep them fresh, but there’s a need for us to rotate the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coach Ntseki has been trying several combinations at the club in his bid to get the desired chemistry which will yield positive results consistently.

After falling short in their pursuit of the MTN8 title, Downs are also seemingly out of the race to win the league.

However, they can still end their trophy drought courtesy of either the Nedbank Cup or the Carling Knockout.

WHAT NEXT: Having secured most of his targets, Ntseki and the entire technical bench should find ways of instilling confidence in the players.

Ntseki will now work with his squad and efficiently prepare for forthcoming matches including a Carling Knockout clash.

It will also be interesting to see whether Ngcobo will play regularly after his showings despite the loss against City.