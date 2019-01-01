Ntseki opens the door for Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Baccus and English player Barkhuizen

The 28-year-old will have to make up his mind about his international career as Ntseki admitted he's monitoring his progress at Amakhosi

midfielder Kearyn Baccus is being monitored by Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki for future call-ups.

Recently, the Durban-born player said he wouldn't flatly turn down a chance to represent his country of birth but said he would have to think deeply about his international career as his heart is with .

According to Ntseki, the process of monitoring and profiling Baccus has begun, and it could be a matter of time before the Amakhosi man gets a call-up.

"Last week I was also made aware that a Kaizer Chiefs player (Baccus) also qualifies to play for . So, the monitoring and the profiling has already started to see when to bring him in,'' Ntseki told reporters.

"We should bring him in with that understanding to say, 'What value is he going to add to the team?'.

The 50-year-old mentor added he will try and give as many players as possible a chance to play for Bafana Bafana, saying top of the priority list is those who raise their hands and show interest in playing for South Africa.

"Everybody who raises up his hand and say, 'I want to play for Bafana', we will do the right thing. Profiling, assessing and then doing the right observation that we needed to do to bring the player over," said Ntseki.

Meanwhile, Ntseki said he is also looking to bring in attacker Thomas Barkhuizen, who qualifies to play for Bafana through his SA-born grandfather although the player was born in .

Article continues below

"We are also looking at a player called Thomas Barkhuizen who is playing for Preston North End in England," stated Ntseki.

The 26-year-old winger has already scored three goals in 11 appearances across all competitions for Preston this season.

Overall, Barkhuizen has scored 24 goals in 111 appearances for the Championship side while registering 11 assists since joining the club from Morecambe FC in 2017.