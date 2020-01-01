Ntseki on Khune's Bafana Bafana future and Kaizer Chiefs return

The Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper has been out of the national team for over a year owing to injury

coach Molefi Ntseki says goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will only be considered for the national team again when he starts earning consistent playing time with his club .

Khune last turned out for Bafana Bafana in November 2018 in a 2019 (Afcon) qualifier against at home.

Since then, injury has limited the game minutes for the goalkeeper who has made three league and Nedbank Cup appearances this season.

But with Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp confirming Khune will start in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against Highlands, the goalkeeper appears to be slowly on his way to earning regular minutes.

But his return to the national team will only be guaranteed by regular playing time, according to Ntseki.

“I can’t say much because he just played one match, but we are hoping he gets more game time,” Ntseki was quoted as saying by Sports Club.

“Everything depends on the game plan when it comes to Kaizer Chiefs and the coaches, but every player is given a chance to play. We will always profile him [Khune] like any other South African player.

“Itumeleng played in the Nedbank Cup against Royal Eagles and was then on the bench, and many other players that we are looking at are currently playing.

“They will always be given that opportunity if ever they give us the quality we are looking for, especially when you profile your opponents and the system that you want to deploy on the day.”

Between now and the end of March, Khune will have to turn himself into a consistent player and impress Nteski ahead of Bafana’s back-to-back 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome e Principe.

Khune’s long-term injury also saw him missing the 2019 Afcon finals in .