'Ntseki needs all the support' - Spencer urges Kaizer Chiefs fans to have faith in Amakhosi tactician

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Derrick Spencer insists Molefi Ntseki is the right man to lead Amakhosi despite early struggles.

Ntseki is coaching in PSL for first time

He has not had a consistent start

Spencer explains why Amakhosi fans should give him chance

WHAT HAPPENED: Ntseki was appointed Chiefs coach to replace Arthur Zwane who struggled to bring success in the 2022/23 season.

The tactician has had mixed results in the ongoing campaign, something that the fans did not take lightly.

Despite the massive pressure, Spencer is adamant Ntseki will deliver for the Soweto giants in due time.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think the coach is in the right direction and he just needs all the support from us. I think he has got a good technical team around him with Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard," Spencer told SNL24.

"They are good guys who know the game and have played at the highest level. I think it is a good combination that the club has put together."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki did not have the best of starts in the Premier Soccer League, collecting just a point from his opening three matches.

However, back-to-back wins have seen the Glamour Boys surge upward in the South African top tier.

Amakhosi are also in the semi-final of the MTN8, with a 50/50 chance of making it to the final after drawing 1-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg.

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki, and Chiefs in general, are desperate to end a trophyless run that has lasted for eight seasons.