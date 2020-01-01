'Attack, attack and keep the ball' - Ntseki talks Bafana Bafana tactics for Namibia clash

The 51-year-old mentor feels half the job will be done for the Zambia match if his charges execute the game plan on Thursday

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has explained the reasoning behind choosing both Namibia and Zambia as his team's opponents for this international week.

According to the 51-year-old, these two matches will be good preparation for the 2021 qualifying matches against Sao Tome, whom he said play similar to both Namibia and Zambia.

Ntseki further stated that the other reason was their previous performance against Namibia which he said the aim is to improve on.

"Our 2021 Afcon qualifiers next month are against a team which play similar to both Namibia and Zambia. This is the reason we have decided to play these two countries. Namibia gave us a very good run in our last match and we will be using this match to improve on our performance against them," Ntseki told the Safa website.

"Sao Tome plays a lot like the two teams [Namibia and Zambia] with most of their players playing in ; they have a very modern understanding of the game."

The former SA U17 coach also lifted the lid on what the country should expect from Bafana on Thursday.

And he feels if the team gets it right against Namibia then half the job will be done in preparation for Sunday's match against Chipolopolo and again for the encounter against Sao Tome.

"Our tactical approach tomorrow will be attack and attack but at the same time make sure we keep the ball. If we can get this right, we will have done half the work ahead of our weekend match against Zambia and we will be on the right track with our preparations for Sao Tome," added Ntseki.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana attacking duo Percy Tau and Lyle Foster have joined the rest of their teammates in Rustenburg.

Tau and Foster arrived in the country on Tuesday morning, and the attacker admitted it felt good to be back home after a long trip due to Covid-19 regulations, but he declared himself ready to serve the country.

"It is always wonderful to come home and be with my brothers to represent the country," he said.

"This was a long trip with all the Covid-19 regulations in because we are currently in winter.

"However, I am glad to finally be here. I am ready to serve my nation as usual."