Ntseki keen to beef up his Bafana Bafana technical team

The South Africa coach is still waiting on Safa to help him with an assistant coach

Molefi Ntseki says his technical squad is short of staff, with the search for an assistant coach underway to make it complete.

Seven months into the Bafana Bafana job, Ntseki is yet to have a fully-fledged technical team.

“Currently we still have the technical advisor in Trott Moloto, you have a goalkeeper coach in Andre Arendse and the assistant coach Arthur Zwane but the idea is to beef up,” said Ntseki as per Far Post.

More teams

“We need a much stronger technical team with technical heads that will be of help and it’s not easy for you to pick on anybody because most of our coaches are attached to their clubs and you can’t take somebody out of his club at the moment.

“But South Africans need to understand that whoever that we bring in will be the quality we are looking for and will be coming into the national team to help.”

Article continues below

Ntseki’s backroom staff is comprised of personnel who are employed by Premier Soccer League clubs.

Zwane is a youth coach at while Arendse is goalkeeper coach at SuperSport United.

Next on Ntseki’s plate is a 2021 qualifiers double-header against Sao Tome e Principe at the end of March.