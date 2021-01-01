Ntseki: Kaizer Chiefs have resources to compete with world’s best

The former Bafana Bafana head coach was appointed on Monday, but the club are still to announce a new head coach after Gavin Hunt’s departure

Incoming Kaizer Chiefs technical director and head of youth development Molefi Ntseki has spoken of the importance of remaining true to the club’s rich heritage.

Ntseki’s role will be all encompassing and after Amakhosi's several years of underachievement he has a challenging job on his hands.

“It’s a very big role, with so much responsibility and functions. It calls for one to be very professional, it calls for one to very creative. It calls for one to have gone through the research,” he told Chiefs media.

“It calls for the understanding of who is Kaizer Chiefs. What is the culture, what is the philosophy of the club, the playing style.

“And I think that will be very important. Because if you come into a new position like this, it means you need to look back and get all the background information about the club.”

Nteski feels that Amakhosi should be making their mark not only on the continent, but globally.

“And also, take the club to a level where the modern trends of football are of prime importance. With a brand like this it’s important to compete with the best in Africa, to compete with the best in the world,” he said.

“Because we’ve got the resources to do that, we’ve got the leadership to do that. We have got everybody who is part of the project.

“And for the project you need to get the best people, the best players to make the senior team to be a winning team.

“The background, the history is so rich. You need to add more into what you see in terms of the bar that has been put up there for everybody who becomes part of this family.”

Asked about where his priorities will lie, he pointed to the youth, as well as to ensuring that the right people are appointed at the club, which will include the new head coach.

“It starts with grassroots, the development, the placement of the players up to the first team," the former Bafana Bafana coach continued.

“The most important thing is for us to understand the culture and the philosophy of the club and that has to be [installed] in the younger players.

“When you identify talent, the most important thing is that it must also identify with the brand. And it’s not only about talent, it’s also about personality.

“The coaches that we will be recruiting, those that are already in the team, it also has to do with the personality, the qualification, the knowledge and the creativity the understanding of Kaizer Chiefs and it’s culture and philosophy.”