Ntseki hopes Tau's confidence will rub off on Bafana Bafana

The national team tactician believes Tau's Champions League experience will serve him well in his international career

head coach Molefi Ntseki says Percy Tau's confidence will set an example in the Bafana Bafana camp.

The forward grabbed an assist on his debut as his Belgian side secured an impressive 2-2 draw with Spanish giants on Tuesday night.

Tau will be part of the Bafana squad which will face Mali in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday, October 13.

Ntseki expects the 25-year-old player to be full of confidence when he reports for international duty during the upcoming Fifa break at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“We are expecting a very confident Tau coming to represent his country,” Ntseki told Daily Sun.

“And I know for a fact that whenever he is in the squad, he wants to play, he wants to give his best and wear the jersey with pride because he respects the badge and the colours of his country.

"We are hoping that his confidence will rub off on the rest of the squad.”

Ntseki has been surprised by how quickly Tau has settled to life in Europe having joined English side and Hove Albion from last year, and being immediately loaned out to Belgian sides Union SG and Brugge.

Article continues below

“I know him to be a very cool headed person, somebody who wants to achieve more in his career,” added Ntseki.

“I was not surprised to see him doing well when he arrived in in his first season. He is doing well now with Club Brugge.

"He is our ambassador. If any of our players are excelling abroad it benefits the whole country and all the players of his generation.”