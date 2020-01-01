Ntseki exposes Bafana Bafana's lack of top quality options from Europe

In years gone by we've seen some of South Africa's best players shining in some of Europe's biggest leagues, but this is no longer the case

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki brought up some interesting points this week when speaking about South African footballers abroad.

Ntseki was asked how he justifies the inclusion of Dean Furman in the latest Bafana squad, due to the fact the former SuperSport United midfielder is now plying his trade for Carlisle United in ’s fourth division.

The thing is, as Ntseki rightfully pointed out, we’re not exactly spoilt for choice.

More teams

“I think when it comes to that (the selection of Furman) we must look at ourselves through the mirror to say are we as a country are producing players that are playing in top leagues in Europe,” Ntseki said, as quoted by the Sowetan.



“If we have those players (playing in top leagues)‚ who are those players?

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Looking back over the past 25-years, the likes of Lucas Radebe, Nasief Morris, Phil Masinga, Steven Pienaar, Aaron Mokoena, Mark Fish, Shaun Bartlett, Delron Buckley, Bradley Carnell and Tsepo Masilela have enjoyed success in some of the biggest leagues in the world.

Right now, our standout players abroad are Percy Tau at in , Keagan Dolly at ( ), Lebo Mothiba ( , France), Kamohelo Mokotjo (United States), as well as a few players in ’s top-flight, plus Bongani Zungu at in .

It's not a particularly impressive list, with no representation in any of Europe's top five leagues, and none of these players have been doing much in the way of making headlines of late.

Indeed, there’s been very little in terms of South African players making their mark in Europe or elsewhere over the past decade, and the situation seems to be on a downward trajectory.

Why is this the case, should be the question we’re all asking because the same period has also coincided with increasing mediocrity in the national team’s performance.

Home comforts

Professional players at the top three or four Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs in get paid pretty well these days. That’s one reason players may not be showing the desire and hunger to move overseas. Even the smaller PSL clubs pay decently.



Players can easily live a lavish lifestyle with all the trappings of fame, without having to leave home. Here they’re big fish in a small pond, but that’s not the case, at least initially, for those who are up for the challenge of playing overseas.

Mentality

Article continues below

A lack of early and holistic development can prevent a good player from reaching their full potential and makes it difficult for them to take the next step. Raw talent is not always enough.

Unlike sports such as rugby and cricket, which offer scholarships at top schools, there are limited opportunities for talented young footballers growing up in South Africa.

Yes, there are some good academies, but overall – relative to the size of the talent pool - the development structures are poor and lacking in financial backing. Too many of South Africa’s best players only find their way into the professional ranks towards their late teens or early and even mid 20’s and tend to lack the life skills to grind it out in unforgiving foreign football leagues.