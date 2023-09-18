Ntseki explains Matlou's Kaizer Chiefs inconsistencies - 'He is lacking match-fitness'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has revealed injuries damaged George Matlou's growth at the club.

Matlous started vs Royal AM

He has been out injured

Ntseki optimistic things will be better

WHAT HAPPENED: The 25-year-old Matlou started for Chiefs on Saturday in a Premier Soccer League goalless draw against Royal AM.

It was a surprising decision by the technical team considering the fact that the highly-rated midfielder has struggled to make an impact in terms of getting goals or assists for the team in the previous engagements.

Ntseki has now explained why Matlou has not consistently delivered for the Soweto giants.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think his performance has been good, even from last season but the unfortunate part, he had too many injuries, which also held back his progress in terms of game-time and in the pre-season he was one of our best players," Ntseki said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"But he could not play the preparation matches [you saw] in pre-season because of injury. I think it’s good when you give a player confidence, rewarding for hard work in training. For the past two matches, he came in as a sub and gave us a lot of balance in terms of his tactical understanding of the game.

"[Against Royal AM] we needed to play with two number eights, with Yusuf helping as a six, George is good for that profile, to play as an eight and also helping us in the attack. He had a very good game, but you could tell he’s lacking match fitness, but good 60 minutes," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Matlou joined the Glamour Boys from Moroka Swallows in the 2022/23 season.

After a good show last weekend, the fans should be hopeful of even better performances if he stays injury-free.

Chiefs are currently fifth on the PSL table with eight points from the six games played. Amakhosi have two wins, two draws, and as many losses. Mamelodi Sundowns have maximum points from the matches they have played.

Golden Arrows are second on 11 points, six less than the defending champions while SuperSport United are placed third.

WHAT NEXT: Matlou should fancy his chances of being a starter if he works on his match fitness.