Ntseki deserves patience afforded to Mosimane as Bafana Bafana coach - Jordaan

The Botshabelo-born tactician is under pressure ahead of next month's clashes with the Falcons and True Parrots Team

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has received backing from South African Football Association (Safa) president Dr Danny Jordaan.

The 50-year-old tactician was slammed by supporters on social media after Bafana's two international friendlies against Namibia and Zambia in Rustenburg two weeks ago.

let a lead slip in their 1-1 draw against Namibia, before succumbing to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to an under-strength Zambia side.

Legendary South African coach Clive Barker also questioned Safa's criteria when appointing Bafana coaches.

Jordaan has now pleaded with the fans to be patient with Ntseki and also compared him to former Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane.

“Well, I think that it’s the life of coaches in this country," Jordaan told Sowetan.

"We’ve seen all coaches go through a rough patch and the same thing happened to our best coach Pitso Mosimane.

"We gave Mosimane a chance to prove himself with Bafana, and we must do the same thing for Ntseki."

Mosimane is widely considered as one of the greatest South African football coaches, having won a record five Premier Soccer League ( ) titles and Caf trophy.

The 56-year-old, who is currently in charge of the biggest football club on the African continent, of , served as Bafana coach between 2010 and 2012.

Jordaan is confident Ntseki will guide the 1996 African champions to back-to-back victories against Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers next month.

“Today, Pitso is celebrated as a national hero. Let us give coach Ntseki space and time to beat Sao Tome home and away and qualify for the Afcon finals, and then the fans will be happy again," he said.

"Ntseki is quite aware of the relationship between fans and coaches. I believe in him and know that he will help Bafana to qualify for the tournament."

Ntseki has taken charge of six matches since he replaced British tactician Stuart Baxter as Bafana coach in August 2019.

The national team has recorded two wins, one draw and three defeats under the local tactician's guidance and he will be under pressure to secure two wins against Sao Tome and Principe.