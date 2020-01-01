Ntseki defends the inclusion of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Khune in latest Bafana Bafana squad

The 32-year-old shot-stopper made a surprising return to the senior national team on Thursday, and the coach has given reasons for selecting him

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has defended his decision to include Itumeleng Khune in his latest squad to face Sao Tome and Principe in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nation qualifying matches later this month.

Khune has been limited to just four appearances this season - two in the league before his long-term injury and recently another two in the Nedbank Cup.

His inclusion to the squad raised a few eyebrows with fans questioning whether or not the goalkeeper deserved to be there.

However, Ntseki said he visited the Amakhosi training to watch Khune although he admits he had already decided that Mzansi's No.1 would be in the 25-man squad.

"Itumeleng Khune is in the squad. We were at Chiefs with the Doc and we saw him in intense training and were very happy with what we saw. Even though we had already selected him before we went to [the] Chiefs training [grounds]," Ntseki told the media.

Ntseki made a rather startling statement to back up his argument, saying the technical team doesn't necessarily look at whether a certain goalkeeper is playing or not, saying it's all about studying the opposition and deciding on which shot-stopper to go for.

"With the goalkeepers, we don't look at who was wearing the jersey last. We don't look at who is playing or not in their team. It's about the opposition, we profile the opposition and look at who best can do the duty against that specific team at that time," added Ntseki.