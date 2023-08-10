Ntseki defends blunt Chivaviro - 'Kaizer Chiefs never had Ranga in pre-season'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is adamant Ranga Chivaviro will soon hit his best form and deliver for the Soweto giants.

Chivaviro played 70 minutes vs Sundowns

Christian Saile replaced him

Ntseki explains striker's struggles

WHAT HAPPENED: Chivaviro struggled to make an impact on Wednesday in Chiefs 2-1 loss in the Premier Soccer League match against the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

It was the same case in his debut last weekend when Amakhosi were held to a goalless draw by Chippa United.

However, Ntseki is not worried about the striker and is confident that sooner or later, the Amakhosi faithful will reap the rewards.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "I think it’s about recovery, we never had Ranga with us in pre-season, he just came in and trained on his own but with the team in camp," Ntseki told the media.

"I think it’s been more about recovery [for him] because he played 72 minutes against Chippa United, we are fully aware that [on Wednesday] he wasn’t going to be as quick, as light, or as mobile as expected.

"Unfortunately, he didn't get a goal but he is a quality striker, we will work on him and as soon as his confidence is good, he will deliver for the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While with Marumo Gallants last season, Chivaviro scored a total of 17 goals across all competitions.

He however missed pre-season matches against Yanga SC and Township Rollers owing to an ankle injury.

Despite the support of his manager, the club are expected to sign Colombian striker Efmamjjasond González and it will be interesting to see where Chivaviro will fit in if the Glamour Boys manage to get the deal over the line.

WHAT NEXT: Chivaviro is expected to be involved, albeit from the bench, when Chiefs play Cape Town City this weekend in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 cup competition.